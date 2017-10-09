BBC Sport - NFL: Nelson Agholor touchdown leads best plays from week 5

Eagles' Agholor leads NFL plays of the week

A stunning catch and run from the Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor leads our collection of the best plays from Sunday's NFL games, which also includes a one-handed grab by Cleveland's David Njoku and Aaron Rodgers' game-winning throw for Green Bay in Dallas.

Available to UK users only.

Watch the best American football action in NFL This Week, Tuesday 10 October, 23:15 BST on BBC Two.

