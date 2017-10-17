BBC Sport - NFL: Marcus Mariota makes winning return for the Tennessee Titans

Pass-master Mariota helps Titans beat Colts

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota throws for 306 yards - including a 51-yard touchdown - as he makes a winning return from a hamstring injury in the Titans' 36-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

WATCH MORE: Impressive Brown touchdown ends Chiefs' unbeaten start - NFL plays of the week

Watch the best action from Week 6 on NFL This Week on Tuesday 17 October at 23:15 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.

Top Stories