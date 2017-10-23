Cardinals quarterback lost a bet so had to wear this for the pre-game warm-up...

We are starting to think Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton just loves to dress up...

As forfeit for losing the team's weekly quarterback skills competition, Stanton took to the field in a dashing Supergirl outfit. But it is not the first time he has "lost the bet".

This was Drew a couple of weeks ago in a slinky patriotic one-piece...

And this was Drew back in 2016:

Like we said, we think he just loves dressing up...

Hey, no judgement from us Drew. You go live your life.