BBC Sport - NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories
NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories
- From the section American football
NFL players visiting London this season react to some of the standout viral moments from the United Kingdom in 2017 - from the BBC News Skype kids to Roadman Shaq.
Watch The NFL Show, Saturday 28 October, 23:55 BST on BBC One, and live coverage of Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns from Twickenham live on Sunday 29 October, 13:00 GMT on BBC Two.
Available to UK users only.