BBC Sport - NFL: How Deshaun Watson took on Seattle's 'Legion of Boom'

How Watson took on Seattle's 'Legion of Boom'

Osi Umenyiora breaks down Sunday's battle between Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Seattle Seahawks defence known as "the Legion of Boom" led by Earl Thomas.

Watch NFL This Week, available now on BBC iPlayer, and The NFL Show on Saturday 4 November at 23:50 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

Best of NFL video

Video

How Watson took on Seattle's 'Legion of Boom'

Video

'Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!'

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

NFL players play 'proper football'

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Video

Chelsea keepers' NFL challenge

Video

Could Foxes' Fuchs be an NFL kicker?

Video

BBC NFL show does the 'mannequin challenge'

Video

NFL's Osi takes on Stoke's Cameron and Arnautovic

Video

England's Roy teaches Osi how to bat

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Five of the best NFL 'Hail Marys'

Video

Rookie's guide to American Football

Top Stories