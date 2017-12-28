Stan Kroenke fails to stop Rams legal action

Stan Kroenke has a 67% stake in Arsenal

Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke and the NFL have failed to have a case brought against them by the city of St Louis dismissed.

The legal action is being taken over Kroenke moving his Rams team from St Louis to Los Angeles in 2016.

The lawsuit was also filed against the other teams in the NFL but the action against them has been dismissed.

The decision to leave Kroenke and the NFL with a case to answer was taken by Judge Christopher McGraugh.

"This ruling is another step toward holding Stan Kroenke and the NFL accountable for conspiring to swindle the St Louis area out of the NFL team we supported with our hearts and our tax dollars," said St Louis county executive Steve Stenger.

The Rams relocated to LA following a vote of NFL owners.

They had been vying with the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders for the chance to move to LA, which had been without an NFL franchise since the Raiders and Rams left the region in 1995.

The Chargers announced at the start of this year that they were relocating to LA to share a stadium with the LA Rams.