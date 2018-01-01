The Cleveland Browns are second team in NFL to complete winless season

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson (right) was embraced by Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin at the end of the match

The Cleveland Browns have become only the second team in NFL history to go through a season without winning.

The Browns finished 2017 with a 0-16 record after losing 28-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions - in 2008 - are the only other franchise to have achieved the unwanted record.

Hue Jackson has lost 31 of his 32 matches as Browns head coach, with his sole victory coming against the San Diego Chargers on 24 December 2016.

Having already clinched a first-round play-off bye, the Steelers rested some key players on Sunday - but the Browns could not capitalise.

They fought back from 14-0 down to level the score but were never in front.

Jackson said: "This is going to stay next to my name, this organisation's name, this team's name for the rest of our lives. Nobody wants that. I can't do anything about it.

"We tried. We didn't do it. We didn't finish. We'll wear it until we can take it off, but we'll take it off soon. I promise you that."