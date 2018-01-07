NFL: Atlanta Falcons beat Los Angeles Rams in wildcard play-offs

Bryant, 42, has played for the Falcons since 2009

The Atlanta Falcons kept their bid for Super Bowl redemption on track with a 26-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL wildcard play-offs.

Matt Bryant kicked four field goals as the Falcons secured a second-round match with the Philadelphia Eagles - the top-ranked NFC team.

The Falcons were devastated by the New England Patriots' comeback victory in last year's Super Bowl.

In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans won 22-21 at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota's exploits included, remarkably, catching a touchdown pass from himself.

He helped the Titans to their first play-off win for 14 years when he scored a touchdown in unlikely circumstances, after an attempted pass deflected back into his hands off an opponent, and he dived into the endzone.

"It's hard to explain," Mariota said. "I really got lucky there and was trying to make a play. I kind of was at the right place at the right time."

The Titans will play either the Patriots, defending Super Bowl champions, or the Pittsburgh Steelers in the next round of the play-offs.

In the other wildcard games on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Buffalo Bills, while the New Orleans Saints entertain the Carolina Panthers.