NFL: Tottenham's new stadium to host Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders

Tottenham Hotspur's new 61,000-seat stadium will host an NFL game for the first time when the Seattle Seahawks play the Oakland Raiders on 14 October.

It will be played on the stadium's artificial surface, which sits beneath the retractable grass pitch.

Premier League side Spurs are due in their new home for the 2018-19 season.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said at the International Series launch: "We hope there is a franchise in London and we want this stadium to be its base."

The club have a 10-year deal with the NFL to stage two games a season.

Wembley Stadium will host the Philadelphia Eagles against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans versus the LA Chargers later in October.

One of those fixtures will be played on 21 October and the other on 28 October, with the decision on that still to be taken.

Since regular-season NFL games were first played in London in 2007, there have been 21 in London, featuring 26 teams.