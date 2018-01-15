BBC Sport - NFL: Antonio Brown brilliance & 'Minnesota Miracle' in plays of the week

Brown brilliance & 'Minnesota Miracle' in plays of the week

Watch the best plays from the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, including two spectacular catches from Antonio Brown and Stefon Diggs' 'Minnesota Miracle'.

Next week, the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to the New England Patriots for the AFC Championship game and the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC title, with the winners advancing to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Sunday 4 February.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: 'This is the underdog mask' Eagles' - Long gives unorthodox interview

Best of NFL video

Video

Brown brilliance & 'Minnesota Miracle' in plays of the week

Video

'This is the underdog mask' Eagles' Long gives unorthodox interview

Video

Take a tour of Atlanta's $1.6bn stadium

Video

Could Jaguars really win the Super Bowl?

Video

'Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!'

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

NFL players play 'proper football'

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Video

Chelsea keepers' NFL challenge

Video

Could Foxes' Fuchs be an NFL kicker?

Video

BBC NFL show does the 'mannequin challenge'

Video

NFL's Osi takes on Stoke's Cameron and Arnautovic

Video

England's Roy teaches Osi how to bat

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Five of the best NFL 'Hail Marys'

Video

Rookie's guide to American Football

Top Stories