Watch the best plays from the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, including two spectacular catches from Antonio Brown and Stefon Diggs' 'Minnesota Miracle'.

Next week, the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to the New England Patriots for the AFC Championship game and the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC title, with the winners advancing to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Sunday 4 February.

