BBC Sport - NFL highlights: New England Patriots 24-20 Jacksonville Jaguars

Brady-inspired comeback sends Patriots to Super Bowl

Tom Brady inspires the New England Patriots to a thrilling come-from-behind 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game, sending the Pats to their second-straight Super Bowl.

Available to UK users only.

READ MORE: Super Bowl 52: New England Patriots to face Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis

Watch full highlights from the AFC & NFC Championship games on NFL This Week, Tuesday 23 January at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two.

Best of NFL video

Video

Brady-inspired comeback sends Patriots to Super Bowl

Video

'This is the underdog mask' Eagles' Long gives unorthodox interview

Video

Take a tour of Atlanta's $1.6bn stadium

Video

Could Jaguars really win the Super Bowl?

Video

'Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!'

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

NFL players play 'proper football'

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Video

Chelsea keepers' NFL challenge

Video

Could Foxes' Fuchs be an NFL kicker?

Video

BBC NFL show does the 'mannequin challenge'

Video

NFL's Osi takes on Stoke's Cameron and Arnautovic

Video

England's Roy teaches Osi how to bat

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Five of the best NFL 'Hail Marys'

Video

Rookie's guide to American Football

Top Stories