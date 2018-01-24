BBC Sport - NFL: How Tom Brady & Danny Amendola fired Patriots to Super Bowl

'This is Tom Brady, man!'

Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell explain how New England quarterback Tom Brady and receiver Danny Amendola combined to fire the Patriots to their third Super Bowl in four years with a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

WATCH MORE: Brady-inspired comeback sends Patriots to Super Bowl

WATCH MORE: Eagles dominate Vikings in NFC title game

NFL This Week is available now on iPlayer.

