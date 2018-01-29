BBC Sport - New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles: Osi's 'worst possible Super Bowl'

'I've talked trash about Tom Brady & the Eagles'

The NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora admits a Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles is his "worst possible outcome", having spent most of his career talking trash about both the Eagles and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Available to UK users only.

The NFL Show is available now on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Super Bowl 52: New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles, live on Sunday 4 February at 23:15 GMT on BBC One.

Best of NFL video

Video

'I've talked trash about Tom Brady & the Eagles'

Video

'This is the underdog mask' Eagles' Long gives unorthodox interview

Video

Take a tour of Atlanta's $1.6bn stadium

Video

Could Jaguars really win the Super Bowl?

Video

'Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!'

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

NFL players play 'proper football'

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Video

Chelsea keepers' NFL challenge

Video

Could Foxes' Fuchs be an NFL kicker?

Video

BBC NFL show does the 'mannequin challenge'

Video

NFL's Osi takes on Stoke's Cameron and Arnautovic

Video

England's Roy teaches Osi how to bat

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Five of the best NFL 'Hail Marys'

Video

Rookie's guide to American Football

Top Stories