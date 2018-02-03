BBC Sport - NFL Super Bowl: Osi & Jason's guide to New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

Osi & Jason's three-minute Super Bowl guide

The NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell analyse the potential stars, tactics and theatrics on show at the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: Five silly ways to predict the Super Bowl

WATCH MORE: Underdogs, Timberlake & Ajayi's party at the Super Bowl

Follow Super Bowl LII live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website and app from 23:15 GMT on Sunday, 4 February.

Best of NFL video

Video

Osi & Jason's three-minute Super Bowl guide

Video

Lights go out on New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur

Video

'This is the underdog mask' Eagles' Long gives unorthodox interview

Video

Take a tour of Atlanta's $1.6bn stadium

Video

Could Jaguars really win the Super Bowl?

Video

'Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!'

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

NFL players play 'proper football'

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Video

Chelsea keepers' NFL challenge

Video

Could Foxes' Fuchs be an NFL kicker?

Video

BBC NFL show does the 'mannequin challenge'

Video

NFL's Osi takes on Stoke's Cameron and Arnautovic

Video

England's Roy teaches Osi how to bat

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Five of the best NFL 'Hail Marys'

Video

Rookie's guide to American Football

Top Stories