Jimmy Garoppolo: San Francisco 49ers quarterback is highest paid

Jimmy Garoppolo spent four seasons at the New England Patriots and won two Super Bowls

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has become the highest paid NFL player in history after signing a contract worth $137.5m (£99.4m) with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 26-year-old will earn an average of $27.5m (£19.9m) per season, topping the $27m (£19.5m) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is paid.

Garoppolo was traded from the New England Patriots in 2017 and made six appearances for the 49ers last season.

"It's an exciting time and I knew I wanted to be here," he said.

"We're a young, up and coming team with a phenomenal coaching staff."

Garoppolo's new five-year deal with the 49ers comes after he won two Super Bowls with the Patriots as Tom Brady's understudy.

Last season he completed seven touchdown passes and threw a total of 1,542 yards, becoming the first 49ers quarterback to win each of his first five starts since 1970.