BBC Sport - The 'Beast from the East': You call this a cold snap? The NFL stops for nothing
The 'Beast from the East' is nothing...compared to this!
- From the section American football
As the 'Beast from the East' starts to disrupt sporting fixtures across the UK, BBC Sport looks back on how the NFL reacts to a snow storm, with the Buffalo Bills playing on in crazy blizzard conditions against the Indianapolis Colts last season.
READ MORE:Snow disrupts sport across the UK
WATCH MORE:In with the fans at historic Super Bowl
Available to UK users only.