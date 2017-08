Friday 8th September 2017

New England Patriots 01:30 Kansas City Chiefs Venue: Gillette Stadium

Sunday 10th September 2017

Buffalo Bills 18:00 New York Jets Venue: New Era Field

Chicago Bears 18:00 Atlanta Falcons Venue: Soldier Field

Cincinnati Bengals 18:00 Baltimore Ravens Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Cleveland Browns 18:00 Pittsburgh Steelers Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Detroit Lions 18:00 Arizona Cardinals Venue: Ford Field

Houston Texans 18:00 Jacksonville Jaguars Venue: NRG Stadium

Miami Dolphins 18:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Tennessee Titans 18:00 Oakland Raiders Venue: Nissan Stadium

Washington Redskins 18:00 Philadelphia Eagles Venue: FedEx Field

Los Angeles Rams 21:05 Indianapolis Colts Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Green Bay Packers 21:25 Seattle Seahawks Venue: Lambeau Field

San Francisco 49ers 21:25 Carolina Panthers Venue: Levi's Stadium

Monday 11th September 2017

Dallas Cowboys 01:30 New York Giants Venue: AT&T Stadium

Tuesday 12th September 2017

Minnesota Vikings 00:10 New Orleans Saints Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Denver Broncos 03:20 Los Angeles Chargers Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Friday 15th September 2017

Cincinnati Bengals 01:25 Houston Texans Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Sunday 17th September 2017

Baltimore Ravens 18:00 Cleveland Browns Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Carolina Panthers 18:00 Buffalo Bills Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Indianapolis Colts 18:00 Arizona Cardinals Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars 18:00 Tennessee Titans Venue: EverBank Field

Kansas City Chiefs 18:00 Philadelphia Eagles Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

New Orleans Saints 18:00 New England Patriots Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Pittsburgh Steelers 18:00 Minnesota Vikings Venue: Heinz Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18:00 Chicago Bears Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers 21:05 Miami Dolphins Venue: StubHub Center

Oakland Raiders 21:05 New York Jets Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Denver Broncos 21:25 Dallas Cowboys Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Los Angeles Rams 21:25 Washington Redskins Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Seattle Seahawks 21:25 San Francisco 49ers Venue: CenturyLink Field

Monday 18th September 2017

Atlanta Falcons 01:30 Green Bay Packers Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tuesday 19th September 2017

New York Giants 01:30 Detroit Lions Venue: MetLife Stadium

Friday 22nd September 2017

San Francisco 49ers 01:25 Los Angeles Rams Venue: Levi's Stadium

Sunday 24th September 2017

Jacksonville Jaguars 14:30 Baltimore Ravens Venue: Wembley Stadium

Buffalo Bills 18:00 Denver Broncos Venue: New Era Field

Carolina Panthers 18:00 New Orleans Saints Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Chicago Bears 18:00 Pittsburgh Steelers Venue: Soldier Field

Detroit Lions 18:00 Atlanta Falcons Venue: Ford Field

Indianapolis Colts 18:00 Cleveland Browns Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Minnesota Vikings 18:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

New England Patriots 18:00 Houston Texans Venue: Gillette Stadium

New York Jets 18:00 Miami Dolphins Venue: MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles 18:00 New York Giants Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Tennessee Titans 21:05 Seattle Seahawks Venue: Nissan Stadium

Green Bay Packers 21:25 Cincinnati Bengals Venue: Lambeau Field

Los Angeles Chargers 21:25 Kansas City Chiefs Venue: StubHub Center

Monday 25th September 2017

Washington Redskins 01:30 Oakland Raiders Venue: FedEx Field

Tuesday 26th September 2017

Arizona Cardinals 01:30 Dallas Cowboys Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium

Friday 29th September 2017

Green Bay Packers 01:25 Chicago Bears Venue: Lambeau Field

Sunday 1st October 2017

Miami Dolphins 14:30 New Orleans Saints Venue: Wembley Stadium

Atlanta Falcons 18:00 Buffalo Bills Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore Ravens 18:00 Pittsburgh Steelers Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Cleveland Browns 18:00 Cincinnati Bengals Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Dallas Cowboys 18:00 Los Angeles Rams Venue: AT&T Stadium

Houston Texans 18:00 Tennessee Titans Venue: NRG Stadium

Minnesota Vikings 18:00 Detroit Lions Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

New England Patriots 18:00 Carolina Panthers Venue: Gillette Stadium

New York Jets 18:00 Jacksonville Jaguars Venue: MetLife Stadium

Arizona Cardinals 21:05 San Francisco 49ers Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers 21:05 Philadelphia Eagles Venue: StubHub Center

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21:05 New York Giants Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Denver Broncos 21:25 Oakland Raiders Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Monday 2nd October 2017

Seattle Seahawks 01:30 Indianapolis Colts Venue: CenturyLink Field

Tuesday 3rd October 2017

Kansas City Chiefs 01:30 Washington Redskins Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Friday 6th October 2017

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 01:25 New England Patriots Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Sunday 8th October 2017

Cincinnati Bengals 18:00 Buffalo Bills Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Cleveland Browns 18:00 New York Jets Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Detroit Lions 18:00 Carolina Panthers Venue: Ford Field

Indianapolis Colts 18:00 San Francisco 49ers Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Miami Dolphins 18:00 Tennessee Titans Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

New York Giants 18:00 Los Angeles Chargers Venue: MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles 18:00 Arizona Cardinals Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Pittsburgh Steelers 18:00 Jacksonville Jaguars Venue: Heinz Field

Los Angeles Rams 21:05 Seattle Seahawks Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Oakland Raiders 21:05 Baltimore Ravens Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Dallas Cowboys 21:25 Green Bay Packers Venue: AT&T Stadium

Monday 9th October 2017

Houston Texans 01:30 Kansas City Chiefs Venue: NRG Stadium

Tuesday 10th October 2017

Chicago Bears 01:30 Minnesota Vikings Venue: Soldier Field

Friday 13th October 2017

Carolina Panthers 01:25 Philadelphia Eagles Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Sunday 15th October 2017

Atlanta Falcons 18:00 Miami Dolphins Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore Ravens 18:00 Chicago Bears Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Houston Texans 18:00 Cleveland Browns Venue: NRG Stadium

Minnesota Vikings 18:00 Green Bay Packers Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

New Orleans Saints 18:00 Detroit Lions Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New York Jets 18:00 New England Patriots Venue: MetLife Stadium

Washington Redskins 18:00 San Francisco 49ers Venue: FedEx Field

Arizona Cardinals 21:05 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars 21:05 Los Angeles Rams Venue: EverBank Field

Kansas City Chiefs 21:25 Pittsburgh Steelers Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Oakland Raiders 21:25 Los Angeles Chargers Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Monday 16th October 2017

Denver Broncos 01:30 New York Giants Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Tuesday 17th October 2017

Tennessee Titans 01:30 Indianapolis Colts Venue: Nissan Stadium

Friday 20th October 2017

Oakland Raiders 01:25 Kansas City Chiefs Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Sunday 22nd October 2017

Buffalo Bills 18:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Venue: New Era Field

Chicago Bears 18:00 Carolina Panthers Venue: Soldier Field

Cleveland Browns 18:00 Tennessee Titans Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Green Bay Packers 18:00 New Orleans Saints Venue: Lambeau Field

Indianapolis Colts 18:00 Jacksonville Jaguars Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Los Angeles Rams 18:00 Arizona Cardinals Venue: Twickenham

Miami Dolphins 18:00 New York Jets Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Minnesota Vikings 18:00 Baltimore Ravens Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers 18:00 Cincinnati Bengals Venue: Heinz Field

San Francisco 49ers 21:05 Dallas Cowboys Venue: Levi's Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers 21:25 Denver Broncos Venue: StubHub Center

New York Giants 21:25 Seattle Seahawks Venue: MetLife Stadium

Monday 23rd October 2017

New England Patriots 01:30 Atlanta Falcons Venue: Gillette Stadium

Tuesday 24th October 2017

Philadelphia Eagles 01:30 Washington Redskins Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Friday 27th October 2017

Baltimore Ravens 01:25 Miami Dolphins Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Sunday 29th October 2017

Cleveland Browns 13:30 Minnesota Vikings Venue: Twickenham

Buffalo Bills 17:00 Oakland Raiders Venue: New Era Field

Cincinnati Bengals 17:00 Indianapolis Colts Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

New England Patriots 17:00 Los Angeles Chargers Venue: Gillette Stadium

New Orleans Saints 17:00 Chicago Bears Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New York Jets 17:00 Atlanta Falcons Venue: MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles 17:00 San Francisco 49ers Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17:00 Carolina Panthers Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Seattle Seahawks 20:05 Houston Texans Venue: CenturyLink Field

Washington Redskins 20:25 Dallas Cowboys Venue: FedEx Field

Monday 30th October 2017

Detroit Lions 00:30 Pittsburgh Steelers Venue: Ford Field

Tuesday 31st October 2017

Kansas City Chiefs 00:30 Denver Broncos Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Friday 3rd November 2017

New York Jets 00:25 Buffalo Bills Venue: MetLife Stadium

Sunday 5th November 2017

Carolina Panthers 18:00 Atlanta Falcons Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Houston Texans 18:00 Indianapolis Colts Venue: NRG Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars 18:00 Cincinnati Bengals Venue: EverBank Field

New Orleans Saints 18:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New York Giants 18:00 Los Angeles Rams Venue: MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles 18:00 Denver Broncos Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Tennessee Titans 18:00 Baltimore Ravens Venue: Nissan Stadium

San Francisco 49ers 21:05 Arizona Cardinals Venue: Levi's Stadium

Seattle Seahawks 21:05 Washington Redskins Venue: CenturyLink Field

Dallas Cowboys 21:25 Kansas City Chiefs Venue: AT&T Stadium

Monday 6th November 2017

Miami Dolphins 01:30 Oakland Raiders Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Tuesday 7th November 2017

Green Bay Packers 01:30 Detroit Lions Venue: Lambeau Field

Friday 10th November 2017

Arizona Cardinals 01:25 Seattle Seahawks Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium

Sunday 12th November 2017

Buffalo Bills 18:00 New Orleans Saints Venue: New Era Field

Chicago Bears 18:00 Green Bay Packers Venue: Soldier Field

Detroit Lions 18:00 Cleveland Browns Venue: Ford Field

Indianapolis Colts 18:00 Pittsburgh Steelers Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars 18:00 Los Angeles Chargers Venue: EverBank Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18:00 New York Jets Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Tennessee Titans 18:00 Cincinnati Bengals Venue: Nissan Stadium

Washington Redskins 18:00 Minnesota Vikings Venue: FedEx Field

Los Angeles Rams 21:05 Houston Texans Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Atlanta Falcons 21:25 Dallas Cowboys Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

San Francisco 49ers 21:25 New York Giants Venue: Levi's Stadium

Monday 13th November 2017

Denver Broncos 01:30 New England Patriots Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Tuesday 14th November 2017

Carolina Panthers 01:30 Miami Dolphins Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Friday 17th November 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers 01:25 Tennessee Titans Venue: Heinz Field

Sunday 19th November 2017

Chicago Bears 18:00 Detroit Lions Venue: Soldier Field

Cleveland Browns 18:00 Jacksonville Jaguars Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Green Bay Packers 18:00 Baltimore Ravens Venue: Lambeau Field

Houston Texans 18:00 Arizona Cardinals Venue: NRG Stadium

Minnesota Vikings 18:00 Los Angeles Rams Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

New Orleans Saints 18:00 Washington Redskins Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New York Giants 18:00 Kansas City Chiefs Venue: MetLife Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers 21:05 Buffalo Bills Venue: StubHub Center

Denver Broncos 21:25 Cincinnati Bengals Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

New England Patriots 21:25 Oakland Raiders Venue: Gillette Stadium

Monday 20th November 2017

Dallas Cowboys 01:30 Philadelphia Eagles Venue: AT&T Stadium

Tuesday 21st November 2017

Seattle Seahawks 01:30 Atlanta Falcons Venue: CenturyLink Field

Thursday 23rd November 2017

Detroit Lions 17:30 Minnesota Vikings Venue: Ford Field

Dallas Cowboys 21:30 Los Angeles Chargers Venue: AT&T Stadium

Friday 24th November 2017

Washington Redskins 01:30 New York Giants Venue: FedEx Field

Sunday 26th November 2017

Atlanta Falcons 18:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals 18:00 Cleveland Browns Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Indianapolis Colts 18:00 Tennessee Titans Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs 18:00 Buffalo Bills Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

New England Patriots 18:00 Miami Dolphins Venue: Gillette Stadium

New York Jets 18:00 Carolina Panthers Venue: MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles 18:00 Chicago Bears Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Los Angeles Rams 21:05 New Orleans Saints Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

San Francisco 49ers 21:05 Seattle Seahawks Venue: Levi's Stadium

Arizona Cardinals 21:25 Jacksonville Jaguars Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium

Oakland Raiders 21:25 Denver Broncos Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Monday 27th November 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers 01:30 Green Bay Packers Venue: Heinz Field

Tuesday 28th November 2017

Baltimore Ravens 01:30 Houston Texans Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Friday 1st December 2017

Dallas Cowboys 01:25 Washington Redskins Venue: AT&T Stadium

Sunday 3rd December 2017

Atlanta Falcons 18:00 Minnesota Vikings Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore Ravens 18:00 Detroit Lions Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Buffalo Bills 18:00 New England Patriots Venue: New Era Field

Chicago Bears 18:00 San Francisco 49ers Venue: Soldier Field

Green Bay Packers 18:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Venue: Lambeau Field

Jacksonville Jaguars 18:00 Indianapolis Colts Venue: EverBank Field

Miami Dolphins 18:00 Denver Broncos Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

New Orleans Saints 18:00 Carolina Panthers Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New York Jets 18:00 Kansas City Chiefs Venue: MetLife Stadium

Tennessee Titans 18:00 Houston Texans Venue: Nissan Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers 21:05 Cleveland Browns Venue: StubHub Center

Arizona Cardinals 21:25 Los Angeles Rams Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium

Oakland Raiders 21:25 New York Giants Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Monday 4th December 2017

Seattle Seahawks 01:30 Philadelphia Eagles Venue: CenturyLink Field

Tuesday 5th December 2017

Cincinnati Bengals 01:30 Pittsburgh Steelers Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Friday 8th December 2017

Atlanta Falcons 01:25 New Orleans Saints Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sunday 10th December 2017

Buffalo Bills 18:00 Indianapolis Colts Venue: New Era Field

Carolina Panthers 18:00 Minnesota Vikings Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals 18:00 Chicago Bears Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Cleveland Browns 18:00 Green Bay Packers Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Houston Texans 18:00 San Francisco 49ers Venue: NRG Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars 18:00 Seattle Seahawks Venue: EverBank Field

Kansas City Chiefs 18:00 Oakland Raiders Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18:00 Detroit Lions Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Arizona Cardinals 21:05 Tennessee Titans Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium

Denver Broncos 21:05 New York Jets Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Los Angeles Chargers 21:05 Washington Redskins Venue: StubHub Center

Los Angeles Rams 21:25 Philadelphia Eagles Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

New York Giants 21:25 Dallas Cowboys Venue: MetLife Stadium

Monday 11th December 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers 01:30 Baltimore Ravens Venue: Heinz Field

Tuesday 12th December 2017

Miami Dolphins 01:30 New England Patriots Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Friday 15th December 2017

Indianapolis Colts 01:25 Denver Broncos Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday 16th December 2017

Detroit Lions 21:30 Chicago Bears Venue: Ford Field

Sunday 17th December 2017

Kansas City Chiefs 01:25 Los Angeles Chargers Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Buffalo Bills 18:00 Miami Dolphins Venue: New Era Field

Carolina Panthers 18:00 Green Bay Packers Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Cleveland Browns 18:00 Baltimore Ravens Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars 18:00 Houston Texans Venue: EverBank Field

Minnesota Vikings 18:00 Cincinnati Bengals Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

New Orleans Saints 18:00 New York Jets Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New York Giants 18:00 Philadelphia Eagles Venue: MetLife Stadium

Washington Redskins 18:00 Arizona Cardinals Venue: FedEx Field

Seattle Seahawks 21:05 Los Angeles Rams Venue: CenturyLink Field

Pittsburgh Steelers 21:25 New England Patriots Venue: Heinz Field

San Francisco 49ers 21:25 Tennessee Titans Venue: Levi's Stadium

Monday 18th December 2017

Oakland Raiders 01:30 Dallas Cowboys Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Tuesday 19th December 2017

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 01:30 Atlanta Falcons Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Saturday 23rd December 2017

Baltimore Ravens 21:30 Indianapolis Colts Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Sunday 24th December 2017

Green Bay Packers 01:30 Minnesota Vikings Venue: Lambeau Field

Carolina Panthers 18:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Chicago Bears 18:00 Cleveland Browns Venue: Soldier Field

Cincinnati Bengals 18:00 Detroit Lions Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs 18:00 Miami Dolphins Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

New England Patriots 18:00 Buffalo Bills Venue: Gillette Stadium

New Orleans Saints 18:00 Atlanta Falcons Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New York Jets 18:00 Los Angeles Chargers Venue: MetLife Stadium

Tennessee Titans 18:00 Los Angeles Rams Venue: Nissan Stadium

Washington Redskins 18:00 Denver Broncos Venue: FedEx Field

San Francisco 49ers 21:05 Jacksonville Jaguars Venue: Levi's Stadium

Arizona Cardinals 21:25 New York Giants Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium

Dallas Cowboys 21:25 Seattle Seahawks Venue: AT&T Stadium

Monday 25th December 2017

Houston Texans 21:30 Pittsburgh Steelers Venue: NRG Stadium

Tuesday 26th December 2017

Philadelphia Eagles 01:30 Oakland Raiders Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Sunday 31st December 2017

Atlanta Falcons 18:00 Carolina Panthers Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore Ravens 18:00 Cincinnati Bengals Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Detroit Lions 18:00 Green Bay Packers Venue: Ford Field

Indianapolis Colts 18:00 Houston Texans Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Miami Dolphins 18:00 Buffalo Bills Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Minnesota Vikings 18:00 Chicago Bears Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

New England Patriots 18:00 New York Jets Venue: Gillette Stadium

New York Giants 18:00 Washington Redskins Venue: MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles 18:00 Dallas Cowboys Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Pittsburgh Steelers 18:00 Cleveland Browns Venue: Heinz Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18:00 New Orleans Saints Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Tennessee Titans 18:00 Jacksonville Jaguars Venue: Nissan Stadium

Denver Broncos 21:25 Kansas City Chiefs Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Los Angeles Chargers 21:25 Oakland Raiders Venue: StubHub Center

Los Angeles Rams 21:25 San Francisco 49ers Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Seattle Seahawks 21:25 Arizona Cardinals Venue: CenturyLink Field

Please note: All times UK. Fixtures are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.