County Championship: Gloucestershire close in on opening win over Kent
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day three):
|Kent 64 & 153: Bell-Drummond 61; Higgins 5-22
|Gloucestershire 110 & 61-1: Howell 34*
|Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Kent (3 pts) by 47 runs
|Scorecard
Gloucestershire need just 47 runs to beat Kent on the final day of their Division Two match at Canterbury.
Resuming on 110-8, the visitors lost their final two wickets without scoring to secure a first-innings lead of 56.
Ryan Higgins (5-22) then helped dismiss Kent for 153, despite 61 from the hosts' opener Daniel Bell-Drummond.
Needing 108 to win, Gloucestershire lost Chris Dent early on, before reaching the close on 61-1 with Benny Howell unbeaten on 34.