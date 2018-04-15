County Championship: Olly Stone takes all six wickets as Sussex trail Warwickshire

Image copyright Nathan Stirk - Getty Images Image caption Olly Stone was making his first home Championship debut for Warwickshire following his Bears debut at Old Trafford last August

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day three): Warwickshire 299: Ambrose 81, Bell 70; Wiese 4-50, Sharma 3-53 Sussex 194-6: Burgess 48, Brown 43*; Stone 6-52 Sussex (3 pts) trail Warwickshire (5 pts) by 105 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone claimed a career-best 6-52 as the Bears got the better of a third successive rain-affected day against Sussex.

Ishant Sharma got the final Bears wicket in the morning, Tim Ambrose for 81, as the hosts, on 284-9 overnight, were bowled out for 299 and missed out on a third batting bonus point.

But Stone then ripped into the visitors with a pacy five wickets before lunch.

From being 88-5, Ben Brown and Michael Burgess helped Sussex close on 194-6.

Burgess made 48, becoming Stone's sixth victim just before a long break for rain at Edgbaston.

In eight more overs before the close of play, when they resumed at 18:10 BST, Brown, in his first championship innings as Sussex skipper, took his score on to 43, most of which came in his 78-run stand with Burgess.

The loss of 150 overs' play over the first three days indicates a likely draw.

But when they resume on the final day, Stone has a chance to become the first Warwickshire player to take all 10 wickets in an innings after Harry Howell, Eric Hollies and Jack Bannister.

Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone:

"It was nice to get on to the field and contribute. The guys behind the wicket were saying I was getting it through quite quickly which was nice to hear.

"It was very frustrating to be out for so long after the operation and then pick up one or two niggling little injuries when I came back late last season.

"But everything is good now. The knee is perfectly fine. I just want to contribute to helping Warwickshire get back into Division One in the Championship and hopefully pick up a bit of white-ball success too."

Sussex batsman Michael Burgess:

"I went in at an interesting time when a few wickets had gone down. I said to Ben Brown 'let's just see it through to lunch and then go again' and we managed to do that.

"I was pleased to score some runs, although disappointed to get out when I did, just as rain was starting to fall.

"Olly Stone bowled quite quickly and well. They just had one of those spells where we seemed to keep nicking them and they seemed to keep catching them."