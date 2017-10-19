Patrick Huston: Belfast archer beaten in last 16 at World Championships

Patrick Huston reached the last 32 at the Rio Olympics

Northern Ireland archer Patrick Huston's impressive run at the World Championships came to an end as he was edged out 6-4 by South Korea's Olympic champion Kim Woojin on Thursday.

After earlier wins over Finland's Tero Pyylampi and Taiwan's Deng Yu-Cheng, Huston beat Dutchman Rick Van Der Ven 6-2 in the last 32 on Thursday.

However, the Briton then lost out to the two-time world champion in Mexico.

Belfast man Huston reached the last 32 at last year's Rio Olympics.

