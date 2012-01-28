Live - London Athletics Grand Prix

John Inverdale introduces live coverage of the second day of action at Crystal Palace as some of the world's leading athletes step up their preparations for the Olympics.

The triple jump looks set to serve up a mouth-watering contest as Phillips Idowu goes head-to-head with the man who took his World Championship crown from him last year - Christian Taylor, of the United States.

Christine Ohuruogu will take part in her last major race before defending the Olympic 400m title she won in Beijing, and British record holder Tiffany Porter will face Australia's 100m hurdles world champion Sally Pearson in what could be a preview of the Olympic final.

Key events

15:04 Men's 800m final

15:32 Men's triple jump

16:39 Women's 100m hurdles final

16:49 Women's 400m final

Available to UK users only