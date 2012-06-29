Amy Foster fails to progress in 200m at Europeans in Helsinki

Amy Foster has missed out on a place in the 200m semi-finals at the European Championships in Helsinki after finishing sixth in her heat on Friday.

The City of Lisburn sprinter clocked 24.04 seconds in a tough heat won by Ukranian Mariya Ryemyen in 22.77.

Foster finished seventh in her 100m heat in Finland on Wednesday.

Eglinton's Jason Smyth failed to make the men's 100m final and his best time of 10.47 in the heats was short of the Olympic 'A' standard of 10.18.