Robbie Grabarz has become the first Briton to win the European high jump title since 1950.

Grabarz and Lithuania's Raivydas Stanys both cleared 2.31m, but Grabarz took gold on countback by virtue of fewer failed jumps.

Grabarz said he was "surprised" at taking gold with a jump of 2.31m and needs to improve if he is to be successful at the London 2012 Olympics.

Available to UK users only.