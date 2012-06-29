London 2012: Greene to face Olympic rivals

Dai Greene, Wales' 400m hurdles world champion, completes his London 2012 build up at the London Grand Prix at Crystal Palace on 13 July.

Greene takes on America's former world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Bershawn Jackson and Javier Culson, the fastest man in the world this year.

"With athletes like Javier and Bershawn in the mix at Palace, I'll be given a stern test," said the Team GB member.

"Hopefully I'll be taking on these guys again in the Olympic final."

Greene and 200m sprinter Christian Malcolm booked their London 2012 places at the British Trials in Birmingham.

European silver medallist Malcolm will compete at his fourth Olympics after finishing fifth in 2000 and 2008.

The British team is to be named on 3 July after the European Championships in Helsinki at which Greene's Welsh rival Rhys Williams won gold to boost his hopes of a place at the forthcoming games.