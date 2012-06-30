Ciara Mageean struggles in 1500m heat at Europeans in Helsinki

Ciara Mageean finished a disappointing 12th from 13 runners in her 1500m heat at the European Championships in Helsinki on Saturday.

The Portaferry athlete, who was unwell before the race, clocked a time 4.19.23 which is almost 12 seconds slower than her personal best.

Meawhile, North Down's Ben Reynolds withdrew from the 110m hurdles heats because of injury.

Reynolds has been suffering from hamstring and pelvic injuries.

Mageean was with the main pack until the bell, but when the leaders started to kick for home she had no response and faded on the last lap.