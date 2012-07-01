Fionnuala Britton fourth in European Championships 10,000m

From the section

Ireland's Fionnuala Britton

Ireland's Fionnuala Britton finished fourth in Sunday's 10,000 metres at the European Athletics Championships.

The European Cross Country champion from Co Wicklow ran a time of 32:05.54 to finish just outside the medal places in Helsinki.

Dulce Felix of Portugal took gold in 31:44.75, having made a decisive break with eight laps to go.

Britain's Jo Pavey finished in second ahead of the third-placed Olha Skrypak of Ukraine.