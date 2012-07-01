Fionnuala Britton fourth in European Championships 10,000m
Ireland's Fionnuala Britton finished fourth in Sunday's 10,000 metres at the European Athletics Championships.
The European Cross Country champion from Co Wicklow ran a time of 32:05.54 to finish just outside the medal places in Helsinki.
Dulce Felix of Portugal took gold in 31:44.75, having made a decisive break with eight laps to go.
Britain's Jo Pavey finished in second ahead of the third-placed Olha Skrypak of Ukraine.