Great Britain sprinter Christian Malcolm says he accepts full responsibility for dropping the baton during the men's 4x100m final at the European Championships.

Malcolm ran the first leg of the relay and admits that is was his fault that the changeover did not work.

It caps off a poor week for Britain's relay teams, the women's 4x100m team failed to qualify for London 2012 earlier in the week following disqualification in the semi-finals in Helsinki.