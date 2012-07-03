British 800m runner Jenny Meadows says she will not appeal the decision not to include her in the Team GB squad for London 2012, and she will continue to race.

The 31-year-old says she is not surprised she has not been picked but she finds the selection for the Women's 800m "very, very strange".

Meadows has had her silver medal from the 2011 European Indoor Championships upgraded to gold after Yevgenia Zinurova was one of three Russian athletes banned for doping.