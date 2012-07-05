Ciara Mageean sets season's best at Swedish meeting

Ciara Mageean regrouped from her European Championship disappointment to set a season's best for the 1500m in Sweden on Thursday night.

Mageean clocked 4:10.74 as she finished a solid third at the Sollentuna Grand Prix meeting.

The Portaferry athlete was nearly nine seconds slower in Helsinki last weekend as she exited in the first round.

Mageean may now stay on in Scandinavia to compete at a meeting in Tampere, Finland on Saturday.

The 20-year-old will definitely miss this weekend's Irish Championships in Dublin.

Canada's Hilary Stellingwerff won Thursday's race in 4:09.14 ahead of Australia's Zoe Buckman [4:09.54].

Mageean finished ahead of fourth-placed Ethiopia's Tizita Bogale, the athlete that pipped her for gold at the 2010 World Junior Championships in Moncton, while another Irish athlete Orla Drumm took fifth in 4:12.09.

Mageean's previous season's was a 4:13 clocking in Morocco in May.

The Northern Irish woman started the season with high hopes of achieving the Olympic A standard of 4:06.00 after setting a personal best of 4:07.45 at the end of last summer.