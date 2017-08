Tyson Gay narrowly pips fellow American Justin Gatlin to victory in the Diamond League 100m in Paris.

Gay recovered from a bad start to finish ahead of Gatlin, who beat Gay at the recent US Olympic trials, with a time of 9.99 seconds.

The 2004 Olympic champion Gatlin clocked 10.03 in second with crowd favourite Christophe Lemaitre finishing in third with a time of 10.08 seconds.

Available to UK users only.