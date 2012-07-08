Ciara Mageean's Olympic Games hopes fade in Finland

Ciara Mageean's hopes of securing an Olympic Games spot look over after she missed out on the 1500m qualifying standard in her final race before the qualification deadline.

Chasing the London A standard of 4:06.00, the Portaferry runner clocked 4:14.91 to finish third at the Savo Games in Finland.

Mageean set her personal best of 4:07.45 last season.

She has not been at her best this year but did run 4:10.74 on Thursday night.

Ethiopia's Meskerem Assefa won the race in 4:09.51 ahead of India's Sinimol Paulose [4:10.72].

Also at the meeting in Lapinlahti, Irishman Paul Robinson cut two seconds off his 1500m personal best as he clocked 3:37.91 to finish fourth.

The race was won by Australia's Jeff Riseley [3:36.10] who finished ahead of Finland's Nickas Sandells [3:36.88] and Bahrain's Belala Mansour Ali [3:37.49].