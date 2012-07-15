Donegal man Mark English fifth in World Junior final in Barcelona

Mark English

Mark English finished an impressive fifth in the 800m final at the World Junior Championships in Barcelona.

The Donegal athlete clocked a time of 1.46.02, the second fastest of his career, in Sunday's high quality race.

English fought hard down the straight to maintain fifth place while Botswana's Nigel Amos won in a championship record of 1.43.73.

English finished fourth in his semi-final and qualified as one of the fastest losers for the final.

