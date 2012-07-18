Amir Khan still hopeful for Danny Garcia rematch in December

Media playback is not supported on this device Amir Khan determined to come back stronger after defeat

Amir Khan plans to return to action in December with a rematch against Danny Garcia - despite the American claiming he will not offer it.

Khan suffered his second successive defeat as the American forced a fourth-round stoppage in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning (BST).

However, a bruised Khan has revealed he wants a quick return to the ring.

This will only drive me and motivate me to go forward Amir Khan

"I'm looking at fighting again in December and we're hoping it is against Danny Garcia," said Khan.

It was the third defeat of Khan's career following Breidis Prescott's shock knockout victory over the Athens Olympics silver medallist in 2008 and his points loss to Lamont Peterson in December 2011.

A looping left-hook counter from Garcia in the third round of their bout floored Khan, and despite returning to his feet the British fighter was clearly dazed.

Khan recovered to see out the round, but was down twice again in the fourth before referee Kenny Bayless halted proceedings and Garcia added the WBA light-welterweight crown to his WBC title.

However, Khan quickly rebuked talk of retirement despite the devastating circumstances of the loss. And he is hopeful of a return against Garcia, despite the American and his father, Angel, claiming they are not willing to offer him one.

Khan's recent fights Danny Garcia - lost

- lost Lamont Peterson - lost

- lost Zab Judah - won

- won Paul McCloskey - won

- won Marcos Maidana - won

- won Paulie Malignaggi - won

- won Dmitriy Salita - won

Khan said: "We're working on a rematch. I can't believe people are talking about retiring which is crazy as I'm only 25. Some people don't turn professional until they're 25."

Khan believes the loss will make him more focused to regain his status as one of the leading light-welterweight boxers in the world.

"Hopefully in December we can get that rematch and I can bring the belts home to Britain," Khan told BBC North West.

"I'm in my best days now. I've put that behind me. This will only drive me and motivate me to go forward.

"I've not had time to be upset. I was thinking on the plane on the way home it would have been great to win all those titles and bring them home. Everyone was rooting for me to do that, but it just wasn't my time."