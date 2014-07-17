Asafa Powell's doping case was handled badly, says his agent

Asafa Powell is a former 100m world record holder

Asafa Powell's treatment by the Jamaican Anti Doping Commission (Jadco) was "a complete fiasco", his agent Paul Doyle says.

The former 100m world record holder, 31, and fellow Jamaican Sherone Simpson had their doping bans reduced from 18 months to six months on Monday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) ruled they took a contaminated version of a legal supplement.

"What took Cas 10 minutes, took 10 months in Jamaica," Doyle told the BBC.

Powell and Simpson, who has won Olympic relay gold, received 18-month bans from Jadco after they tested positive for the banned stimulant oxilofrine at last year's Jamaican national championships.

Asafa Powell timeline June 2013: Powell tests positive for the banned stimulant oxilofrine at the Jamaican Championships Late 2013: Powell's agent Paul Doyle seeks assistance from the US and World Anti Doping Agencies to show the offence was caused by contamination of the food supplement Epiphany D1 January 2014: Powell tells a Jadco hearing that he did not list all the supplements he took at the national championships because he could not remember their names April 2014: Jadco imposes an 18-month ban - Powell announces his intention to appeal to Cas July 2014: Cas reduces the suspension from 18 months to six months

The pair argued to Cas that the offence committed was minor because it was caused by contamination of the food supplement Epiphany D1 by the banned substance oxilofrine, and requested that the suspensions be reduced to three months.

Cas partially upheld the appeal, and Doyle argues that that Jadco should have thrown out the charge.

Jadco refused to comment on the issue.

Doyle says the US Anti Doping Agency and the World Anti Doping Agency assisted Powell and Simpson with the case they presented earlier this year to Jadco in Kingston.

He questioned why the Jadco disciplinary panel failed to take that evidence into account, adding: "Once we had figured out what the positive test was for, and what had caused it, we had all this evidence. But in Jamaica, nobody was interested in finding out the truth."

Cas have yet to make the full ruling public.

Powell and Simpson will miss next week's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow because the Jamaican squad was selected during their suspension.

Powell returned to action on Tuesday, as he has already served his six-month ban, and finished third in the 100m at Lucerne in a time of 10.30 secs.