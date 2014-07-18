BBC Sport - Diamond League: World-class field ready for Monaco

World-class field ready for Monaco

BBC Sport looks ahead to the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, as a world class field including Justin Gatlin, Shelly Ann-Fraser-Pryce and Veronica Campbell-Brown take to the track.

Two-time Olympic 200m champion Campbell-Brown continues her comeback after she was cleared of a doping violation in February and is set to race in the women's 100m.

The men's high jump provides one of the highlights of the meeting this year with the world record potentially under threat as Russia's Olympic champion Ivan Ukhov and reigning world champion Bohdan Bondarenko go head to head.

Watch the Diamond League from Monaco, Friday, 18 July, 19:00 BST on BBC Three and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.

