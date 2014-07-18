Jason Harvey out of Irish Nationals because of ankle strain

Jason Harvey has qualified for both the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships

Jason Harvey will miss this weekend's Irish Championships after sustaining an ankle injury in training in midweek.

The hurdler's participation in the Commonwealth Games is not said to be in any doubt with his absence from the Santry meeting primarily precautionary.

His 400m hurdles event doesn't begin in Glasgow until 30 July.

Eight of Harvey's Commonwealths team-mates are expected to compete in Dublin including Katie Kirk, Ben Reynolds, Amy Foster and Christine McMahon.

Kirk is down to race in both the 400m and 800m and her rivals in the two-lap event could include Ciara Mageean, who has also entered the 1500m.

If 2010 World junior medallist Mageean does race in Dublin, it will mark her return to competition after almost two years out because of an ankle injury.

A strong 800m entry also includes Roseanne Galligan, Laura Crowe and Ciara Everard.

Steeplechaser Kerry O'Flaherty joins Mageean in the 1500m entries while Amy Foster will aim to emphasise her Irish number one status in the 100m with Christine McMahon competing in her Commonwealths event, the 400m hurdles.

110m hurdler Ben Reynolds will hope to confirm his place at next month's European Championship by ducking under the qualifying time of 13.65.

Reynolds comfortably achieved the Zurich mark by running an impressive 13.49 last year but Athletics Ireland have said that hopefuls should also achieve the standard this year to guarantee their places.

Glasgow-bound Zoe Brown [pole vault], Dempsey McGuigan [hammer] and Daniel Mooney [1500m] are also among the Santry entries.

Brown is set for a pole vault showdown with Tori Pena and on current form, the Antrim woman will go in as favourite.

The Commonwealth Games hopeful extended her Northern Ireland record to 4.45m earlier this week and while that height is Pena's season's best, the American native only managed a clearance of 3.90m at the recent European Team Championship meeting in Estonia.

In terms of other athletes and events to look out for over the two days in Dublin, Letterkenny athlete Mark English will hope to put on a show in the 800m after moving to fourth in this year's European rankings with a recent 1:45.03 clocking in New York.

The men's 1500m should be an exciting race with Paul Robinson, Ciaran O'Lionaird, John Travers and David McCarthy all having achieved the Zurich standard.

A win for one of those athletes will guarantee their European spot while the field will also include Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games hopeful Daniel Mooney and another northerner James O'Hare who improved his personal best to 3:43.16 at Stretford last weekend.

Current European number three Thomas Barr will be in action in the 400m hurdles after improving his Irish record to 48.90 recently while other European Championship-qualified athletes Brian Gregan and Kelly Proper are also among the entries.

200m and long jump specialist Kelly Proper also may challenge Foster in the shorter sprint.

Of other Northern Ireland athletes in action, Eddie McGinley and Adam McMullan will have high hopes of winning the 10,000m and long jump titles.