Watch Justin Gatlin beat Tyson Gay to record a world-leading 200m time of 19.68 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

The 32-year-old American ran the joint-eighth fastest 200m of all time, with Gay finishing fourth.

Gatlin, who won 100m bronze at London 2012, served a four-year doping ban from 2006, while Gay only returned from a 12-month drugs suspension himself in June.

UK users only