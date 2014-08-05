Zoe Brown out of European Championships pole vault

Zoe Brown shows her disappointment after exiting from the women's pole vault

Zoe Brown has withdrawn from the Ireland team for the European Athletics Championship because of injury.

The 30-year-old was set to compete in pole vault qualification in Zurich on 12 August.

Northern Ireland Athletics announced Brown's withdrawal on Tuesday but did not specify the nature of the injury.

It is understood the Antrim woman was hurt while warming up for the Commonwealth Games in which she failed to register a height in wet conditions.

Brown failed with three attempts at 3.80m as heavy rain made the surface treacherous for Saturday night's athletics action.

She had gone to Glasgow with genuine medal hopes as she had set the second best height this season of the 10 competitors with a mark of 4.45m.