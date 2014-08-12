BBC Sport - Mo Farah reveals hospital airlift drama

Farah recalls 'scary' bathroom collapse

Double Olympic champion Mo Farah explains how he had to be airlifted to hospital after collapsing in the bathroom following a training run in the United States.

Farah spent four days in hospital in Utah and says "they thought there was something going on with my heart".

Farah added he was "nowhere near ready" to compete in the recent Commonwealth Games and says that it was "not fair" for Paula Radcliffe to think he had taken "the easy option".

