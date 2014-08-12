BBC Sport - European Championships: Spain's Victor Garcia falls in steeplechase

Runner suffers heavy fall in steeplechase

Victor Garcia's European Championships come to an abrupt end as the Spaniard clips his knee on the final hurdle and falls heavily in the men's 3,000m steeplechase heats in Zurich.

Garcia was visibly shaken after the fall but managed to walk away. Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the 29-year-old suffered concussion and did not remember the fall when attended to by trackside doctors.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Runner suffers heavy fall in steeplechase

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News
Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories