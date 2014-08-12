Victor Garcia's European Championships come to an abrupt end as the Spaniard clips his knee on the final hurdle and falls heavily in the men's 3,000m steeplechase heats in Zurich.

Garcia was visibly shaken after the fall but managed to walk away. Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the 29-year-old suffered concussion and did not remember the fall when attended to by trackside doctors.

