BBC Sport - European Championships: Christine Ohuruogu runs season's best

Ohuruogu into semis with season's best

World champion Christine Ohuruogu runs a season's best to reach the semi-finals of the women's 400m at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

Ohuruogu was a comfortable winner in 51.42 secs to go through to Wednesday's semis.

The 2008 Olympic gold medallist was part of the England team that took bronze in the Commonwealth Games 4x400m women's relay in Glasgow.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories