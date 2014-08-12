BBC Sport - European Championships: Jo Pavey 'thrilled' with win at age of 40

Pavey 'thrilled' with European win

Jo Pavey says she is "thrilled" after winning the women's 10,000m at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

The 40-year-old becomes the oldest ever female athlete to win a European title after seeing off France's Clemence Calvin and her compatriot Laila Traby.

Pavey led at the bell of the 25-lap race and kicked away on the last bend to win in a time of 32 minutes 22.39 seconds.

