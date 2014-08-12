Britain's Jo Pavey races away from France's Clemence Calvin to win the 10,000m title at the European Championships in Zurich.

The 40-year-old becomes the oldest ever female athlete to win a European title after seeing off Calvin and her compatriot Laila Traby.

Pavey led at the bell of the 25-lap race and kicked away on the last bend to win in a time of 32 minutes 22.39 seconds.

