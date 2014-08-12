BBC Sport - European Championships: Jo Pavey wins 10,000m title at 40

Pavey wins 10,000m European title at 40

Britain's Jo Pavey races away from France's Clemence Calvin to win the 10,000m title at the European Championships in Zurich.

The 40-year-old becomes the oldest ever female athlete to win a European title after seeing off Calvin and her compatriot Laila Traby.

Pavey led at the bell of the 25-lap race and kicked away on the last bend to win in a time of 32 minutes 22.39 seconds.

