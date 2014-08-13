BBC Sport - European Championships: Andy Turner to retire at the end of 2014
Hurdler Turner announces retirement
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Andy turner says he will retire at the end of the year but wants to "finish on a high" at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.
The former European and Commonwealth 110m hurdles champion spoke to the BBC to explain his decision, saying: "Now is the right time for me to hang up my spikes and become a normal guy again. I have a lot going on outside track and field".
Available to UK users only.