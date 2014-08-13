BBC Sport - European Championships: Andy Turner to retire at the end of 2014

Hurdler Turner announces retirement

Great Britain's Andy turner says he will retire at the end of the year but wants to "finish on a high" at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

The former European and Commonwealth 110m hurdles champion spoke to the BBC to explain his decision, saying: "Now is the right time for me to hang up my spikes and become a normal guy again. I have a lot going on outside track and field".

