Britain's Tiffany Porter pips Cindy Billaud of France to win 100m hurdles gold at the European Championships in Zurich.

Germany's Cindy Roleder took bronze in a race won by Porter in 12.76 seconds, 0.03 seconds ahead of Billaud.

The gold is the first of Porter's career after taking bronze in the event at last year's World Championships.

Available to UK users only.