European Championships: James Dasaolu sprints to 100m gold
Dasaolu sprints to European 100m gold
Britain's James Dasaolu wins the 100m at the European Championships, with compatriot Harry Aikines-Aryeetey taking bronze.
Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre finished second in cold, damp conditions, with Dasaolu winning in 10.07 seconds.
Dwain Chambers finished 0.02 seconds outside the medals as Britons occupied three of the top four places.
