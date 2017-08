Great Britain's Ashleigh Nelson produces a superb finish to take bronze in the 100m at the European Athletic Championships in Zurich.

Netherland's Dafne Schippers won gold in 11.12 secs, ahead of France's Myriam Soumare (11.16).

Nelson, who was part of England's bronze medal winning 4x100m team at the Commonwealth Games, finished in a time of 11.22.