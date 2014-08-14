BBC Sport - European Championships: Adam Gemili qualifies fastest in 200m heats
GB sprinters dominate 200m heats
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Adam Gemili, James Ellington and Danny Talbot cruise through their heats to qualify for the men's 200m semi-finals at the European Athletic Championships in Zurich.
Gemili was the fastest qualifier, winning his heat in a time of 20:39.
The semi-finals take place on Thursday evening, while the final will be held on Friday evening.
