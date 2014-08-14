BBC Sport - European Championships: Adam Gemili qualifies fastest in 200m heats

GB sprinters dominate 200m heats

Great Britain's Adam Gemili, James Ellington and Danny Talbot cruise through their heats to qualify for the men's 200m semi-finals at the European Athletic Championships in Zurich.

Gemili was the fastest qualifier, winning his heat in a time of 20:39.

The semi-finals take place on Thursday evening, while the final will be held on Friday evening.

