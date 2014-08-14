BBC Sport - European Championships: Mixed fortunes for GB in 800m semis

Mixed fortunes for GB women in 800m

Great Britain's women experience mixed fortunes in the semi-finals of the 800m at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

Commonwealth silver medallist Lynsey Sharp won the second semi-final in two minutes 01.32 seconds, with fellow Brit Jess Judd (2:01.53) also through to the final in third.

Alison Leonard, 24, dropped out of the first semi-final after two collisions in quick succession.

