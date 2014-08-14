BBC Sport - European Championships: Retiring Andy Turner seventh in semis
Emotional Turner bows out at Euros
- From the section Athletics
An emotional Andy Turner says he is disappointed with his seventh in the 110m hurdles semi-finals in his final appearance at a major championships.
But Turner added that he was proud to have achieved what he has across his career when others hadn't believed in him - including winning European Championships gold in 2010.
Former European and Commonwealth champion Turner says he will retire at the end of the year.
Will Sharman won the first semi-final in 13.16 seconds as Lawrence Clarke (13.47) also qualified with a late dip to finish third.